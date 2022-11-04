CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paul and Megan Makowski welcomed News 4 into their home to show off their awesome Bills basement. They were joined by many of their neighbors and friends, who brought the energy early in the morning.

Paul says the basement was a COVID project he and his wife Megan worked on. They have almost every Buffalo sports team represented, including the Sabres, Bandits, and of course, the Bills! The only team missing is the Bisons.

Gamedays look similar to what we saw this morning. The kids take over the basement while the adults find their space at the bar. One of the coolest devices the Makowskis have is, basically, a Keurig for adult beverages. You put a pod in for your drink of choice, choose its strength and it makes your drink for you!

Their daughter Ella and son Ethan are huge Bills fans too! Ella recently celebrated a birthday on Halloween. Along with watching the Bills take on the Jets this weekend, the Makowskis are looking forward to celebrating Ella with a Bills-themed Birthday party in their Bills basement this weekend!