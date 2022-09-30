TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jeffrey Gerber welcomed News 4 into his home this morning to share his Bills Basement. In the beautifully organized and decorated basement you can see lots of pictures from games he’s attended since he was a kid.

Believe it or not this basement was his “Covid project,” so he’s only been working on it for about three years.

He has signed jerseys and helmets, but there a some really unique pieces, too. Gerber was able to get his hands on a piece of the field from the stadium. A patch of grass showing the 20 yard line is almost the centerpiece of the room. He also has a sign from the stadium that he got from a maintenance worker at Highmark.

News 4’s Chelsea Lovell had a great time exploring the basement but she says the real stars of the show were Gerber’s two Great Danes, Phil and Phoebe!

Do you think you have an epic Bills Basement? Send pictures to ReportIt@wivb.com for your chance to be featured on the Wake Up morning show!