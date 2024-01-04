CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — While some use their garages for storage or a place to keep their cars safe from snow, Jason “J.D.” and Kristen Dafeldecker have transformed theirs into a space dedicated to their love for the Buffalo Bills.

When the Bills are playing, 20 to 30 people come to watch in their garage.

“It’s awesome,” Kristen said. “It’s like everyone’s your family. Even though you’re not blood, you are still family. Everybody just gets together and you have one common thing to go for and you just root. You root for your home team.”

Whether at the stadium or in their garage, and whether it’s cheers or tears, cheering on the Bills continues to build that bond.

“It’s beyond wins or losses,” J.D. said. “I think it’s more the camaraderie that we have with each other and the pact that we’ve built because of the Bills with our friends, with our family. It’s priceless.”

J.D. remembers his hero who started his love for the Bills, his dad. His game-day ritual is raising a glass to him.

“I’ll have my first beer out of my dad’s mug that he handed down to me, and it’s my way to kind of kick off the game,” J.D. said.

On the walls of their garage, you can find his and his father’s favorite pieces from the past and present. But it’s not just about what items they have; it’s the memories they have and continue to make every game day.

“The one common goal is we cheer, and we laugh, and we cry over the Bills,” J.D. said.

Take a look around the their Bills garage in the videos above and below: