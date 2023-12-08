LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — When Nick and Mary Czaplicki bought their home in Lancaster, many years ago, they wanted to create a room that combined two aspects: a place to bring their loved ones together, and a place to enjoy Buffalo sports.

“I love the sports bar theme because nothing brings people together [more] than watching the game. So over the course of time we’ve collected most of everything you see in here,” said Nick Czaplicki. “It kind of got a little out of control and times, but you know, my wife deals with it.”

“It just keeps getting added, more and more every time I come home–there’s something new,” said Mary Czaplicki.

Their basement holds mirrors from sports bars, to Buffalo Bills helmets, and even trinkets from the past.

“They’re antiques at this point,” Nick said, pointing to a foam finger, foam fan, and foam brick his parents gave him from the 90s. “Especially the brick. It was made so that when you get a little angry with the Bills, or whoever, the refs, that you could throw it at your TV, and not have to break anything.”

The Czaplicki’s basement holds treasures and memories obtained throughout their entire lives of being Bills fans.

“Being born and bred in Buffalo, you know, they say, the Bills Mafia, the Mafia is family. Just grew up with it, and love them to this day, and no matter where we go in life, we’re still going to love them then,” said Nick Czaplicki.

And for some games–wherever the team goes-they go.

From Arizona, to Miami, to Seattle, and even traveling across the pond to London–they say they try to travel to a new city or visit a new stadium every year.

“We love the Bills, and what better way to see the country–the world actually, then to follow the Bills around so not only do we get to see our favorite football team, we get to see a bunch of different wonderful cities that we’ve been to,” said Nick.

But when they’re not traveling around, or watching the game at Highmark Stadium, their game plans usually involve cheering on the team at home in their basement, alongside their family and friends.

“Not only are they our local football team, but the idea of this basement, they bring family and friends together too, so you get to watch a great sporting event and hang out with your family and the same time,” said Nick.

“It makes me think of family,” Mary said, when asked what the Buffalo Bills mean to her. “Watching the games, whether they win or loose, they bring us together.”

