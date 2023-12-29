OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB)– When the Holly family bought their house in Olean ten years ago, Andrew “Andy” Holly decided to create a fan cave for his lifelong favorite teams: the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres.

“I started painting and then I started putting more of my memorabilia up and stuff, and throughout time I started meeting new players and stuff like that,” Holly said.

He’s met some of his favorite defensive players for both hockey and football, including Rob Ray and Bruce Smith.

“When I was a kid watching football, growing up I thought I had to play like him,” Holly said on Bruce Smith being his favorite player. “I’ve always loved to watch him play.”

From old collectible glasses to football cards to signed jerseys, his basement holds his collection from the past — including his daughter’s favorite part of the basement: the memories framed on the wall.

“Probably the pictures we have all together of all of us at the games, including my Dad and I at the snow game,” Kendyll Holly, Andy’s daughter, said.

Kendyll shares her father’s love for the Bills and the Sabres. However, her little brother, Hunter, did not follow suit with the Sabres.

“I kind of like the Sabres — more of a Sharks fan,” Hunter said. His reasoning is rather straightforward, saying he roots for San Jose “because I love Sharks.”

But as for Andy, his love for the Bills runs deep, as he has a tattoo in honor of Bruce Smith and a particular hat he received from his sister in 2018 that he wears practically every day.

“I’d say it’s my good luck hat. I mean I’ve had it through these playoff runs but nothing good came out of it — so I’m kind of hoping maybe this year,” Andy said. “I’ve basically not taken it off since. I take it off when I eat, I take it off when I sleep, and when I shower. That’s pretty much it.”

He’s worn the hat through the many ups and downs the team, but when asked what the Buffalo Bills mean to him, he quoted Forrest Gump.

“It’s like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get in that game,” Andy said. “They’ll come out firing and then the next thing you know, they’re down by half time and Josh Allen pulls something out and they’re right back in it again.”

