AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Like many, when the pandemic took over, Stephen Aitchison’s work life turned remote and his workspace felt a little dull.

“I’m a people person, I love working with people and when I was sentenced to work from home along with everyone else, it was a difficult transition,” said Stephen Aitchison. “I said you know, this dry wall and installation is kind of dull to look at and I need to make this somewhat interesting or I’m probably going to go crazy.”

With the help of his father-in-law, they turned a corner of his basement into a fan cave for his favorite team, the Buffalo Bills.

“That’s sort of the reason why I did it–to show my fandom in my zoom meetings and it turned into a lot more than what I could have imagined,” said Aitchison.

Originally, his collection all started with a reasonably priced signed Josh Allen jersey.

“Then I bought a Diggs Jersey, then I bought a Tre White jersey, and a Poyer jersey, a Hyde, jersey. Then I bought a helmet that was signed by Josh Allen and Jim Kelly, and I said ‘Man, I gotta do something with all this stuff,'” said Aitchison.

Now, his fan cave is filled with signed jerseys, signed helmets, and more–showing Stephen’s pride for the Buffalo Bills. But one thing he’s most proud of, is sharing his love for the team with his four-year-old daughter, Addison.

“I never knew what it was going to be like to have a little girl that just loves the Bills and loves them as much as I do,” said Aitchison.

When the Bills lost a game on Monday Night Football against the Jets, Addison and him went on a walk around their neighborhood.

“She didn’t know what a loss felt like and one of our neighbors I said hello to, they smiled but looked like they were down, and I knew why–they were wearing jerseys, they had lost and we were sad. My little girl looked at my with such concern and said, ‘Daddy how come they didn’t say, Go Bills?’ and I looked at her and said just because they’re sad, they want the Bills to win all their games and sometimes they don’t,” explained Aitchison. “She says, ‘Can I still say Go Bills?”

Then, the next neighbor they saw on their journey, she yelled proudly, “Go Bills!” and left them with a smile. Stephen, a Bills fan of 23 years, saw his daughter discover a big part of the fandom–resilience.

“It just kind of put it in perspective that the Bills will lose some games, they’re going to win a lot of games,” said Aitchison. “But we always say, ‘Go Bills’ at the end of everything–and I’ve never been so proud to be a dad, than at that moment. Just to see her positivity shining through.”

