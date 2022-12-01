TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — For many Bills fans, it’s not just a hobby to love the Bills — it’s a lifestyle. That’s the case for Jason Balling, a police officer and SRO in Tonawanda, who has decked out his garage to honor the team he’s loved his whole life.

“It actually started with one picture — our wedding,” Balling said. “We had wedding pictures at Ralph Wilson Stadium, and now I have the Wall of Fame, and then it grew.”

Balling said the idea for his Bills garage sparked during COVID, and grew from hanging his wedding picture taken at the Ralph, to hanging his jerseys and flags, to even a huge Josh Allen bobblehead.

From photos of his whole family supporting the Bills at home and away, and even some from the Kentucky Derby, his garage has become hot spot for his family and friends to join together every week.

“Friends and family watching the Bills win — where would you rather be than right here, right now?” asked Balling.

Balling invites 20 to 30 of his friends and family over for every away game to watch the Bills together in his garage. For home games, they head on out to Orchard Park to watch the game. For a man who has loved the Bills his whole life, he believes this year is the year.

“Me and my son already booked plane tickets and a hotel for the Super Bowl this year — so that’s how I think they’re going to do,” Balling said with confidence.

If you at home have a Bills basement, room, or garage dedicated to the Bills, email us a photo of it at ReportIt@wivb.com to be considered for our Bills Basement segment.