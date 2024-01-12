BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a winter storm looming ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ playoff matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team is asking fans to lend a helping hand — literally.

The Bills announced Friday they are looking for people to help shovel snow inside Highmark Stadium Saturday night to get the field ready for Sunday’s game. The team and its janitorial provider Jani-King are inviting anyone aged 18 and over — or under 18 with proper working papers — to come to the stadium on Saturday at 10 p.m.

The Bills are offering shovelers payment of $20 per hour. Shovelers can work throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning if needed, the team said.

The forecast for Sunday includes high winds, frigid wind chills and blowing lake-effect snow — including the possibility of whiteout conditions before, during, and after the game. Lake snow is expected to develop on Saturday and continue into Sunday morning, potentially bringing 6-12+ inches of snow by kickoff.

The team will provide complimentary food and breaks in a “comfortable warm area” throughout the shifts. Shovelers are asked to dress appropriately for the punishing winter conditions and bring their own shovel if possible. Prospective shovelers must provide proper photo identification to work.

Those interested in signing up to shovel at the stadium can pre-register online by clicking here. For more information, click here.