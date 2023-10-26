AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — When Adam Stevenson first moved to Western New York from Long Island, he quickly realized what the Buffalo Bills mean to the City of Good Neighbors.

“It’s so great to see that a football team and a community are so closely knit together,” said Adam Stevenson. “The longer I live here the more I realize people just care about each other.”

He and his wife, Abby, bought their home in Amherst a few years ago, they had this building that was filled with a mess, full of rocks and mice. He started to fix it up piece by piece, and then, that was the start of the “Stevenson Thrill and Grill Clubhouse,” bringing his friends and family together for the games.

“It became a place that I thought we could watch sporting events in general, maybe some movies, and then I started to paint the fireplace and I started to put a couple Bills things I said, ‘I might be on to something here,'” said Stevenson.

Stevenson has added a bunch of fun features for his family and friends to enjoy during Bills games, including gaming systems, a Bills themed train, and a button that plays lights for a celebration every touch down.

“When you go to a game especially, a bills game, when you’re at the stadium it’s jut an experience, it’s awesome. You have the tailgating with your friends and family, you’re getting to the stadium and everybody’s going crazy. It’s just a full experience, I said let me try to make something that I can somewhat replicate that,” said Stevenson.

From the ceiling to the floor, his clubhouse represents the love he has for the team, but also the experience it’s like to cheer them on as a community.

“The Bills, to me, mean community and fun and it brings everything together,” said Stevenson. “I made this for an experience, you know, for the fans, because I don’t really have that long of a history that a lot of people do, but one thing I do have is desire to have fun while I’m watching the game.”

And to help the community, in honor of the Thursday Night game, that’s helping support 20 local charities that help fight food insecurity in our community, Adam and his wife Abby, have decided to donate $1,000 towards the Huddle for Hunger initiative.

“Whether it’s $5, $10, or whatever it may be, if it’s an impact that you can make, then make it–and that’s what we want to do,” said Stevenson.

To learn more about Huddle for Hunger, visit the website here.