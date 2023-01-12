BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s once again “Turkey Burger Time” for the Buffalo Bills and their fans, but this time at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills and the team’s food service partner, Delaware North, announced new specialty food and beverage items that will be available at Sunday’s Bills-Dolphins playoff matchup.

Arguably, the headliner of the new menu items is The Hurdle Burger, a nod to Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It features a triple-stack turkey burger topped with peppadew pico and beer cheese fondue.

The Hurdle Burger. Courtesy: Delaware North

“With the AFC East Championship secured for a third straight year, we created The Hurdle Burger in appreciation for the generational talent the Bills have under center,” said Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium. “We’ve been rotating specialty items throughout the season at the Chef’s Test Kitchen location. But we’ve had this one in mind since Training Camp, when Josh Allen concluded a press conference by saying it was ‘TBT’ – or ‘Turkey Burger Time.’”

Also being introduced is the Prime on Weck: hand-carved prime rib topped with horseradish and au jus on a weck baguette.

Both The Hurdle Burger and the Prime on Weck will be available at Chef’s Test Kitchen, which is inside the Miller Lite Brew Pub on the lower concourse. The Prime on Weck is available in the sideline clubs as well.

Additional new menu items include:

– Premium hot chocolate, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles, which will be available throughout general concessions and in the club areas. Limited edition playoff-themed or 2022 AFC East Champion-themed souvenir mugs will be available.

– Can You Digg It? – A chicken sausage patty topped with SHOUT! Sauce, shredded carrots and blue cheese and garnished with a boneless wing on a Bills brioche bun. It can be found within the sideline clubs (Pepsi Club East, Pepsi Club West, Dunn Tire Club and Toyota Club), at all grill locations.

– As part of the Hometown Chef series, the 716 stand in the Pepsi Club West will feature Mulberry Italian Ristorante’s Joe Jerge, who will serve the Mulberry Meatball with sourdough bread and fresh ricotta. The M&T Club will feature This Little Pig’s Jeff Cooke, who will prepare Shaved Brussels Sprouts with pickled onion, smoked peanut, goat cheese and blueberry; and Big Ditch Hayburner-marinated New York Strip Steak topped with chimichurri. And the Bud Light Club will include Almond Croissants, Maple Bacon Bowtie, Cinnamon Morning Buns and Monkey Bread from Butter Block Bakery & Patisserie.

– A Surf & Turf Bloody Mary – featuring poached lobster, roasted tenderloin, spiced shrimp and a picked pepper garnish – will be served in a 32-ounce goblet in the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge.

Surf and Turf Bloody Mary. Courtesy: Delaware North

Mulberry Meatball. Courtesy: Delaware North

Can You Digg It? Courtesy: Delaware North