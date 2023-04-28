BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fred Jackson never heard his name called during the NFL Draft. But that didn’t stop him from racking up the third-most rushing yards in franchise history.
Friday night, the cleat will be on the other foot. Jackson was selected as the Bills legend to announce the team’s second-round pick during the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
The Bills third-round pick will be announced by a Tik Tok star Josh Richards, a Canadian Bills fan who has more than 20 million followers on the social media platform.
The league released the full list of NFL Legends and Active Players who will announce Day 2 picks on Friday. The list can be seen below.
This is not the first time Jackson will be involved in announcing a Bills pick. Most memorably, he was on stage with Andre Reed and Pancho Billa in 2018 when they announced the selection of Harrison Phillips (video).
The Bills are scheduled to make two picks Friday — 59th overall (2nd round) and 91st overall (3rd round) — after taking tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round.
NFL Legends and Active Players who will announce Day 2 picks
Arizona Cardinals: Aeneas Williams
Atlanta Falcons: John Abraham
Baltimore Ravens: Torrey Smith
Buffalo Bills: Fred Jackson
Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Stewart
Chicago Bears: Devin Hester
Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green
Cleveland Browns: Hanford Dixon
Dallas Cowboys: Drew Pearson
Denver Broncos: DeMarcus Ware
Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown
Green Bay Packers: Leroy Butler
Houston Texans: Brian Cushing
Indianapolis Colts: Tarik Glenn
Jacksonville Jaguars: Fred Taylor
Kansas City Chiefs: Ed & Brad Budde
Las Vegas Raiders: Raymond Chester
Los Angeles Chargers: Nick Hardwick
Los Angeles Rams: Torry Holt
Miami Dolphins: Terron Armstead
Minnesota Vikings: Robert Smith
New England Patriots: Sebastian Vollmer
New Orleans Saints: Roman Harper
New York Giants: Lawrence Tynes
New York Jets: D’Brickashaw Ferguson
Philadelphia Eagles: Trent Cole
Pittsburgh Steelers: Alan Faneca
San Francisco 49ers: Joe Staley
Seattle Seahawks: K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dexter Jackson
Tennessee Titans: Jason McCourty
Washington Commanders: London Fletcher
Latest Bills News
- Undrafted Bills legend to announce Round 2 draft pick
- 4 Observations: Bills trade up to nab TE Dalton Kincaid in 1st round full of surprises
- What are draft analysts saying about the Bills’ selection of Utah TE Dalton Kincaid?
- NFL Draft Day 2: Possible targets for the Bills in Rounds 2 and 3
- 4 things to know: Bills draft pick TE Dalton Kincaid
- Bills fans celebrate NFL Draft night at annual Hunter’s Hope party
* * *
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as the Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.