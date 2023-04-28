BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fred Jackson never heard his name called during the NFL Draft. But that didn’t stop him from racking up the third-most rushing yards in franchise history.

Friday night, the cleat will be on the other foot. Jackson was selected as the Bills legend to announce the team’s second-round pick during the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

The Bills third-round pick will be announced by a Tik Tok star Josh Richards, a Canadian Bills fan who has more than 20 million followers on the social media platform.

The league released the full list of NFL Legends and Active Players who will announce Day 2 picks on Friday. The list can be seen below.

This is not the first time Jackson will be involved in announcing a Bills pick. Most memorably, he was on stage with Andre Reed and Pancho Billa in 2018 when they announced the selection of Harrison Phillips (video).

The Bills are scheduled to make two picks Friday — 59th overall (2nd round) and 91st overall (3rd round) — after taking tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round.

NFL Legends and Active Players who will announce Day 2 picks

Arizona Cardinals: Aeneas Williams

Atlanta Falcons: John Abraham

Baltimore Ravens: Torrey Smith

Buffalo Bills: Fred Jackson

Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Stewart

Chicago Bears: Devin Hester

Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green

Cleveland Browns: Hanford Dixon

Dallas Cowboys: Drew Pearson

Denver Broncos: DeMarcus Ware

Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Green Bay Packers: Leroy Butler

Houston Texans: Brian Cushing

Indianapolis Colts: Tarik Glenn

Jacksonville Jaguars: Fred Taylor

Kansas City Chiefs: Ed & Brad Budde

Las Vegas Raiders: Raymond Chester

Los Angeles Chargers: Nick Hardwick

Los Angeles Rams: Torry Holt

Miami Dolphins: Terron Armstead

Minnesota Vikings: Robert Smith

New England Patriots: Sebastian Vollmer

New Orleans Saints: Roman Harper

New York Giants: Lawrence Tynes

New York Jets: D’Brickashaw Ferguson

Philadelphia Eagles: Trent Cole

Pittsburgh Steelers: Alan Faneca

San Francisco 49ers: Joe Staley

Seattle Seahawks: K.J. Wright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dexter Jackson

Tennessee Titans: Jason McCourty

Washington Commanders: London Fletcher