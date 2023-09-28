ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown was drafted in 2021 with the Bills 93rd overall pick and in the last three seasons has played 30 games for the squad.

However, for the 31st game of his career he will have special fans in the stands as his sister, brother-in-law and five-year-old nephew all traveled 862 miles from Iowa to watch him play this weekend.

“We became Buffalo Bill fans three years ago when my wife’s younger brother became a Bill. We’re here visiting him, then going to the game to watch him beat the Dolphins so it’s going to be exciting,” said brother-in-law Jason Wolfe.

Miami is entering this weekend after putting up 70 points in their last outing, still even with the temperature looking to be close to 80 degrees on Sunday, Bills fans are hoping to cool off the hot hand.

“We could pray for some snow and see if we get some divine intervention that way. But, you know, it should be a nice day for all the fans in attendance. They’re the talk of the league, but I think we’ve got the defense to shut them down this week,” added Buffalo native Chris Bakowski.

The biggest motivator for both the team and the fans this week in the lead up to the game has been to avoid falling behind in the division. As with a win in the ‘squish the fish rivalry’ this Sunday the Bills will be tied for top spot in the AFC East.

“This game is huge because to go 0-2 in the division is tough. It’ll be tough to recover from that, so we need this one badly. We’re heading in the right direction. We haven’t really hit our stride yet and we’re showing that we’re a force out there,” concluded Bakowski.

Kickoff against the 3-0 Dolphins at home will be this Sunday at 1:00p.m. The game airs on WIVB, the official station of the Buffalo Bills. Click for more on how to watch.