ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Keita Nakagawa has been a lifetime Bills fan. This week he traveled all the way from Tokyo to attend his first ever game at Highmark Stadium, checking off an event that has been on his bucket list for quite some time.

“I became a Bills fan in the first golden era, 1990. So, it has been my long-awaited dream of mine. This June, I made up my mind to go to Buffalo and watch the Bills game at the stadium,” Nakagawa said.

In true Bills faithful fashion, he was decked out in red and blue on Saturday. However, it wasn’t the stereotypical jersey but a full samurai outfit.

“I hope our team will do very well at tomorrow’s game and I bring many, many positive vibes and samurai spirit from Japan,” Nakagawa said.

And what outfit wouldn’t be complete without a classic Buffalo wing necklace? A fine piece of jewelry that he plans to bring with him into Highmark Stadium to cheer on some of his favorite players.

“Josh Allen, Greg Rousseau and James Cook — and I wish [injured pass rusher] Von Miller would join the game,” Nakagawa said.

Keita is staying with a host family this week visiting the local hot spots like the Prohibition Bar in Orchard Park, seeing Niagara Falls and partaking in a potluck for the first time — all while making some new forever friends in the Bills Mafia.

“This is my first visit to United States mainland. Everything is so fresh and exciting especially Buffalo people, and Buffalo area is so special, so heartwarming and very kind,” Nakagawa said.