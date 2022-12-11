BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans were back in full force at Highmark Stadium, four weeks after a nail-biter overtime loss against the Minnesota Vikings. This time around, fans left a bit colder, but a lot happier.

Highmark Stadium was buzzing Sunday after the Bills victory against the New York Jets. The flakes were flying, but that didn’t stop fans from far and wide from flocking to Orchard Park.

“Rain or shine, it doesn’t matter when you have Josh Allen on your team, you have a chance,” said Matthew Butters from St. Catharine, Ontario. “So come what may. Weather? Look up in the air, it doesn’t matter. Josh Patrick Allen can take you to the promise land that’s all that matters.”

“But listen, when the rain comes down,” Butters added. “The Bills fans come out and it makes everybody want to shout, let’s go Buffalo.”

Longtime Bills fan William Bentler from Sarasota Florida traded his sandals for boots this weekend. He said there’s nothing like a Bills Sunday.

“I love this stuff. Snow, football on a Sunday — you can’t get any better than that,” said Bentler. “And the bills one too, that makes it even better.”

Lifelong Bills fan Jim Przybylak said no other fan base competes with Bills Mafia.

“We’ve had a lot of tough games, but this is the time we’re gonna get hot and I think based on this game alone, you know, our energy, we’re going to do very well,” Przybylak said.

Ellie Burns said this is the Bills’ year to take it all the way.

“I’ve suffered through my father yelling at the t.v. for 17 years of my life before they made it to the playoffs for the first time, said Burns. “So, they better make it this year.”

Fans said they’re looking forward to the bills squishing the fish at Highmark against the Miami Dolphins next Saturday.