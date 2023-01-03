ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The entire world of sports was rattled by Damar Hamlin’s collapse Monday night — including the fans.

Bills fans told News 4 they’re devastated, that they’re still trying to make sense of this and are really hoping Hamlin pulls through.

“Emotions just went wild last night,” said Bills fan Darlene Zlotek. “Watching this and seeing somebody pretty much fighting for their life and very high emotions — it’s just not a team — it’s a family.”

Mark Ebeling, owner of the restaurant Danny’s South, spoke to the Bills’ impact in the community.

“When the Bills are losing, the fans came out. Night or day, it didn’t matter,” he said. “They’re very loyal. The whole neighborhood is loyal. Like I said, the Bills are our best neighbors. This whole neighborhood feeds off the Bills. When they get hurt, everyone gets hurt.”

Bills fans kept saying how much of a “class act” the Bengals players and their fanbase are. Fans were impressed and grateful for all the support around the league.

Fans said postponing the game was the right call, that Damar Hamlin’s health is the top priority.