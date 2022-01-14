Bills Mafia gears up for Saturday

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans are gearing up for the Bills and Patriots Wild Card matchup. Whether you’re headed to tomorrow’s game or staying warm, watching on the couch.. you’ll want to be rocking some Bills apparel.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak stopped by The BFLO Store in Clarence on Wakeup! Owner, Nathan Mroz showed off some of the many options offered. Fan favorites include Zubaz pants and the plethora of playoff themed gear.

A limited edition “Back to Back Division Champions” crew neck is being gifted with any $100 purchase on Saturday. This is being offered at all BFLO store locations, while supplies last.

Eric Wood will also be stopping by its’ flag ship store at the Eastern Hills Mall, Saturday from noon to 1 p.m.

BFLO’s Mafia wagon will then be making its’ rounds at Highmark Stadium at several lots for a tailgate. That’s happening at 4 p.m. complete with patio heaters, hand warmers and selling Bills gear!