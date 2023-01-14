BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The RV lot across from Highmark Stadium is filling up and the excitement is mounting for the big game against the Miami Dolphins. And though it’s a bit cold, everyone agrees, where else would you rather be than right here, right now?

Beer, bonfires and beanbags are tailgating staples in the RV lot ahead of a bills game. And staking your claim early is huge in getting amped up to squish the fish.

“We set all this up. We set it all up the day before the game so it’s ready. We party from today to Monday morning,” said Lisa Nicolaou, Ontario, Canada.

This will be Blake Withrow’s second Bills game. He’s from West Virginia and his college roommate got him hooked on the blue and red.

“We’re gonna rattle Skylar real quick. We’re gonna shut down the run game and we’re gonna rattle him. And we’re gonna probably win by three touchdowns I think,” said Blake Withrow, Morgantown, West Virginia.

And as the parking lot and other parking lots in the area continue to fill up, the excitement continues to build as the bills look to squish the fish Sunday at 1 p.m.