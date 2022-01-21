Buffalo Academy of Science shows off their support for the Bills

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills fans, young and old are showing their support for the team. The Buffalo Academy of Science was decked out in their Bills gear to wish the team good luck for Sunday’s game.

“I love the Bills so much. They win all the time and it just explodes my mind,” said Jayden Rosado, a third grader at the elementary school.

“We’re hoping they win. I’m really hoping the score is 50-zip,” said fourth grader Torian Weaver.

It’s Bills Day at the @BuffaloAcademy!Elementary students are showing their support and dance moves for the @BuffaloBills 💙❤️



Tune in at 5&6 on @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/0nL03IbLXw — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) January 21, 2022

“It’s a great time for them to come in and just see friends dressed up and just celebrate together,” said Stephanie Stodolka, the director of social and emotional learning at the Buffalo Academy of Science. “This is just such a big time for Buffalo and it’s just such an amazing experience to share together.”

“It’s a lot of fun. All the students from kindergarten to fourth grade, they all know about the Bills, they all love the Bills,” said Kellie Lowe, the school’s assistant principal. “They come in on Mondays and they’re really excited telling us, ‘Oh the Bills won, so we’re excited,’ and we’re excited for Buffalo too.”

Last year, the school had to celebrate each win virtually, but this year, they can show off their team spirit inside the classroom.

“It’s wonderful to see how excited they are for sports and especially because it’s Buffalo,” Lowe said. “We just want them to go to the Super Bowl. It’ll be a real big party then.”

“We’re hoping for that day off or something after just a full Buffalo shut down,” said Stodolka.