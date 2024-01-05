CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two days before the AFC East match up in Miami, a stream of red, blue, and Zubaz trickled through security at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

“It just shows you how Buffalo is, and we support our local teams and the Bills Mafia, just come together as one big family. It’s great to see,” said Buffalo Bills fan Eddie Tabone.

WIVB News 4 spoke to fans Friday morning, as many hopped on their flights to Miami, Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.

Some fans, planned ahead for the trip and have been waiting for this weekend for months.

“We planned it with some friends pretty much at the beginning of the season, and we’re excited it’s a game that means something now,” said Jill Ditullio.

And some, well, bought their tickets last minute.

“I have had season tickets for five years, I have never missed a game at home, me and my son go to one away game, so we picked this one,” said Rich Izzy from West Seneca.

He said that they both spent $750 for their tickets to the Bills game, and $900 for airfare, each, and planned their trip three days ago.

Earlier in the week, VIP Tix said they predict Bills fans to fill 50 to 60 percent of Hard Rock Stadium. Fans from both sides of the rivalry said they feel the feeling in the stadium will be electric.

“It’s going to be electric, there might be more Bills fans down there than Miami Fans,” said Bills fan Mike Ditullio.

“It’s going to be busy, it’s going to be just exciting, and it’s going to be a good game,” said Miami Dolphins fan Tara Statler.