BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Taylor Swift’s star power is near an all-time high. But she’s also dating a star player on the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

For radio stations in Philadelphia, that was enough of a reason to “punt” on playing songs from the record-breaking artist ahead of the Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles in November.

But this week in Buffalo, radio stations don’t want to create any bad blood with their listeners while the Bills prepare for a showdown with Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

“No plans to upset the Buffalo area Swifties here!” said Tim Wenger, Senior Vice President/Market Manager of Audacy Buffalo, which runs top local pop station Kiss 98.5 and new county station The Wolf on 107.7, along with several others.

Audacy’s competitors are in agreement, even if Swift’s songs hit different this week.

“No way,” said Bob Barnett, Director of Content at Townsquare Buffalo, which owns County 106.5 WYRK, Power 93.7 WBLK, and other popular stations.

“Biggest artist in music right now,” he added. “That would be counter-productive to building an audience.”

Sorry, Bills fans — you’ll just have to tolerate it.

The Bills and Chiefs kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday. The game will air on WIVB in the Buffalo market.

Here’s hoping the Bills worked on their end game over the bye week.