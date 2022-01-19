Buffalo cafe issues challenge to Kansas City donut shop

Bills Mafia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary, second from left, celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s a food city. We love it, and we don’t mind using it in wagers, either.

A local cafe is betting a dozen donuts that the Bills are going to beat the Chiefs during Sunday evening’s playoff game.

Wednesday morning on Twitter, Public Espresso announced their challenge to Mr. D’s Donuts in Kansas City. If the Bills lose, the Buffalo cafe will send twelve of their donuts to Kansas City. But if the Chiefs lose, vice versa.

Public Espresso also says that if the Bills can’t pull off a win, they’ll donate $500 to a charity of Mr. D’s Donuts’ choosing.

The game will take place January 23 at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it on CBS.

Bills Mafia

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now