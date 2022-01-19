Buffalo cafe issues challenge to Kansas City donut shop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s a food city. We love it, and we don’t mind using it in wagers, either.
A local cafe is betting a dozen donuts that the Bills are going to beat the Chiefs during Sunday evening’s playoff game.
Wednesday morning on Twitter, Public Espresso announced their challenge to Mr. D’s Donuts in Kansas City. If the Bills lose, the Buffalo cafe will send twelve of their donuts to Kansas City. But if the Chiefs lose, vice versa.
Public Espresso also says that if the Bills can’t pull off a win, they’ll donate $500 to a charity of Mr. D’s Donuts’ choosing.
The game will take place January 23 at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it on CBS.
