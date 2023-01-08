BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo City Hall is being lit up in the color blue in support of Damar Hamlin. It’s just one show of support for the 24-year-old as he remains hospitalized in Cincinnati.

Bills Mafia is known for paying it forward and that spirit of giving has been on display for the last 24 hours. Just minutes after collapsing on the field, fans flooded Hamlin’s foundation.

His Chasing Millions Foundation launched in 2020 to give back to his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives and more.

Their original fundraising goal was $2,500. Fan support poured in and donations now stand at more than $4.3 million.

Kristen Kimmick was at the game and is in awe of the far and wide support.

“What’s most important is Damar, his family, his loved ones,” Kimmick said. “And if we can do anything to show love and appreciation of him and the rest of the players that put their bodies on the line like him. This is one way to be able to do that and I think it’s incredible to see.”

For those interested in donating to Chasing M’s, click here.

Sports City Pizza Pub on Niagara Street in Buffalo is donating all sales today to Hamlin’s foundation.