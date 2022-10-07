BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Keep driving south, and eventually, you’ll find yourself in Pittsburgh Steelers territory. But that doesn’t mean you won’t find plenty of Bills fans, too.

Friday morning, before the two teams collide at Highmark Stadium, we got to chat with Keriann Didier, the president of the Pittsburgh Bills Backers. Hear what Bills fans in the Steel City are doing this weekend in the video above.

