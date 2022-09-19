BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of the Bills’ home opener, chef Emily Lonigan stopped by to show us her “beef on weck cheese ball.”

She’s the director of community education at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. Hear from her in the video above and learn how to make this tailgate treat with the recipe below:

Beef on Weck Cheese Ball 1.5 lb. (24 oz) (3 packages) Cream cheese, at room temperature 1/4 cup prepared horseradish 1/2 lb. (8oz) thinly sliced cooked roast beef, minced finely 2 Tablespoons caraway seeds Caraway seed/Salt for outside of cheeseball Reserve 1/2 cup softened cream cheese for decoration Mix softened cream cheese, horseradish, roast beef, and 2 Tablespoons caraway seeds. Form into one large or 24 small balls, then roll on each end to form a football shape. Roll cheeseballs in caraway and salt mixture Garnish with piped cream cheese for stitching! Serve with crackers and crudité!

