BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Right across the street from another Denver team’s home field, the Colorado Bills Backers gather weekly to back the blue and red at Jackson’s LODO.

Monday morning on Wake Up, News 4 chatted with the President of the Colorado Bills Backers, Mark Sarnowski.

With hundreds of people gathering at a time, Sarnowski says the supporters have a lot of fun, with halftime shows, games and even charity work. The Colorado Bills Backers started 25 years ago, and Sarnowski says they continue to grow.

“We’re everywhere,” he says of finding Bills fans where he lives.

On tap, they’ve got Labatt, and they even bring Buffalo to their plates, with pizza logs, beef on weck, and of course, wings. Hear Sarnowski’s Monday night score prediction and more in the video above.