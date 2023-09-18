BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin has partnered with Lids HD to create a four-piece collection of Bills Mafia-inspired hats that will go on sale Friday.

Hamlin designed the hats “as a thank you to Bills Mafia for supporting and loving him,” according to a press release. A portion of the proceeds will go to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which is dedicated to the development, health and safety of youths through various activities and programs.

The hats feature the standing buffalo logo, “Bills Mafia” in script, Hamlin’s signature heart hands gesture as well as a Bills-inspired liner on the inside of the hats. They can be purchased when they’re released here and you can see the four designs below:

Photo: Lids

In addition to the Lids HD partnership, Hamlin is collaborating with BOSS and holding a meet and greet at the clothing store’s Walden Galleria location from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meet and greet is free and open to the public, however, only photography will be allowed and signature requests on personal items are prohibited.

Those who spend $350 or more at the BOSS Store on Tuesday will receive a football signed by Hamlin while supplies last, and 15% of sales will go to the Chasing M’s Foundation.