ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Dr. Brian Clemency and his team will be there. Just in case. But ultimately, the emergency physician says Bills fans attending Saturday night's Wild Card matchup with New England will be their own first line of defense when the temperatures are in the single digits.

"We don't want them to say, 'Oh, I can go out in the cold. It's okay. I can rely on the medical team to take care of me if I get cold,'" Clemency said. "We're absolutely there if they need us. But people should make decisions based on their own ability to handle the cold temperatures on their own."