Despite the cold, Bills fans are fired up over Patriots playoff matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans braved the cold weather to tailgate ahead of tonight’s game.

Bills Mafia brought all the energy and excitement to Orchard Park Saturday while hoping for a Bills victory.

“Oh we’re pumped,” said Bills fan Eugene Smacz. “We’re totally psyched. To play New England is unbelievable for us I mean this is… we need to win here.”

It might have been cold outside but bills fans were fired up.

“We’re here, we’re excited and we’re ready for a Bills win,” said Brady Phelps, another member of Bills Mafia. “We’re going to the Super Bowl this year. So pretty amped up.”

“The feeling is just electric,” added Smacz. “I’ve been here since 2:00 setting up this parking lot but they’ve been coming in since last night and honestly, ‘It’s electric’ is the only word I can use.”

Bills Mafia was ready for the Bills’ playoff game against the team’s biggest rival, the New England Patriots.

“They won one, we won and now we’re going for the tie breaker,” said George Campbell, the DJ at 97 Rock’s tailgating party. “We’re going to win, we’re going to take it in.”

Bills fans were out at the 97 Rock’s tailgating party, but they were also tailgating all over Orchard Park and around the stadium.

“So much fun,” said Campbell. “It’s really not that hard to get them hyped up but it’s been so fun.”

One Bills fan traveled from England and said there’s nowhere he’d rather be than Orchard Park.

“I’m a Bills fan at heart and I feel as if I live within 15 feet of Buffalo,” said England resident Simon Palmer. “And I’m just so thrilled to be here for our first playoff game at home with all the fans in for 25 years. Where else could I be?”

Then fans wait to see which team pulls through with the win.

“We’re excited. We’re so ready. We’ve been waiting for this,” said a group of fans.

Others in the group commented on braving the weather.

“Freezing– well it’s not that bad out here. It could be worse. No wind. This is Bills weather. This is we’re gonna win weather.”

And despite it being a chilly day and night, it did not keep fans from tailgating and heading to Saturday night’s game and cheering on the team.