ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the closing of I-190 south mixed in with a Thursday night Bills game, it was a recipe for a ton of traffic.

“It was backed up all the way to Walden it took me 45 minutes to get home. Normally it takes 20 minutes,” said Don Clark, a Bills fan.

Bumper-to-bumper on I-190 south with rush hour traffic and fans going to the game even caused Bills faithful from Canada massive problems.

“We had a little wait at the border and then about a hour drive in from the border just to get here so a little longer than usual but we are here and it’s worth it,” said Jolene Johnson, who came to the game from Canada.

The traffic to get to Orchard Park didn’t hinder the atmosphere in or around Highmark Stadium one bit as fans were jam-packed for the game.

Parking anywhere and everywhere they can for the big game including one such place that gives their profits to find a cure for breast cancer in honor of sister, veteran and friend Carol Clover.

“Bills fans have donated to me and have given a lot to breast cancer research local kids that are battling veterans who are battling homeless veterans, we gave to pet rescue. All of the things in my sister would’ve been proud of,” said Lori Sherk.

Lori and her husband have been parking Bills fans in their yard on Allen Street for the past decade raising on average $5,000.