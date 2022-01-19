DiCamillo Bakery’s “Bills Bread” is available for pre-order

(WIVB) – A local bakery is once again giving you the chance to say “Let’s Dough, Buffalo” with the return of its red, white and blue Zubaz-inspired bread.

DiCamillo Bakery announced on social media Tuesday that they are bringing back Bills bread for preorder before the playoffs game on Sunday. Call 800-634-4363 or any DiCamillo location to order.

They’re also making it available for out-of-town shipments online.

You’ll want to move fast though – when the bakery brought the Bills bread back for last weekend’s game, it sold out quickly!

