ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deflated — that’s the feeling in the air at Highmark Stadium. The Bills at the end of the road in their playoffs run on a snowy day in Orchard Park.

Bills fans pouring out of the stadium during the fourth quarter were in disbelief. Buffalo fell to Cincinnati ending any Super Bowl hopes.

“I got my Atlanta tickets, I booked for Atlanta,” said Tony Kronbeck, Cheektowaga. “We should be there, but we’re not. It’s very disheartening. It’s false hope, fools gold, disheartening — it really is.”

“Into the third quarter, maybe a little into the fourth quarter, I was hoping,” added Greg McCarthy, Ontario, Canada. “I still had hope. My friends were texting me and I’m like, ‘we don’t quit, we’re not quitters, we’re the Bills.’ So, I had hope up until then.”

And others think something has to give.

“He can’t win big playoff games,” said Leo Markman of Rochester. “And we need to find a defensive coordinator who knows how to win a playoff game.”

“I just think Josh needs to throw the ball a little bit more,” said season ticketholder Jamie Norton, of Rochester.

This match-up came three weeks after safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest playing the Bengals, collapsing on the field.

“Who better to lose to than the Bengals, though, right?” added McCarthy. “I was at that game with my wife and they all really treated us well. So, who better to keep going, right?”

With an empty stadium and a season of incredible highs and lows in the rearview mirror, Bills Mafia has its sights set on next season.