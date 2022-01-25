Fat Bob’s Smokehouse to donate 17 percent of sales today, Sunday to Patricia Allen Fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After Sunday’s heartbreaking Buffalo Bills playoff game, a local BBQ restaurant is trying to brighten fans’ spirits by giving back.

Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, 41 Virginia Place, is pledging to donate 17 percent of their sales from their downtown location to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital to brighten fans’ spirits today (Tuesday) and Sunday.

“Our company mission is local,” said director of sales Bridget Ryan. “This is something to make their hearts feel some more love.”