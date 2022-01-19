Former Buffalo Jill coaching Williamsville North cheerleading choreographs routine to ‘Shout Song’

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Stacy Quinlan tried out to be a Buffalo Jill in 1989.

She got the gig and went on to travel with the Bills to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis and the American Bowl in London.

“Back then it was so exciting every weekend to be in the stadium to be in that tunnel, to walk out and be in front of 80,000 people was just that feeling you can’t imagine,” she said.

Now she coaches the Williamsville North varsity cheerleading team and this past weekend she decided to show them a bit of her past.

“I walked in with my bag of my gear from the 89-90’s years and told them about these are the poms we cheered with, these are the uniforms we wore.”

Her cheerleaders loved it.

“It was so cool to try on all the things cause knowing those were worn back then in the games, at the Super Bowl and stuff,” said senior Alyssa Zielinski.

To celebrate the Bills doing so well, the team decided to set some of their routines to a song everyone in Buffalo knows pretty well: the Shout song.

“We added a lot of moves to the ‘eh eh,’ that part and stuff and I think the crowd really liked that when we performed it at the game yesterday,” Zielinski said.

Williamsville North cheerleaders were interviewed by @KaylaGreen04 for a routine they put together to cheer on the Buffalo Bills. Head Coach, Stacy Quinlan, was a former Buffalo Jill!



The story will air tonight at 7pm and 7:30pm on The CW! pic.twitter.com/UN9EM4rxgc — Williamsville North (@WillNorthHigh) January 19, 2022

The cheerleaders on the team said getting coached by a former Jill is something they never expected.

“We get to do more of the cheering part and the dances that the Jills did and she brings that aspect into our dances and our cheers during the game,” said senior Brooke O’Donoghue.

“She was on a team that not many people make,” said Caden Sellers.

“She’s bringing it back to the cheering and being there for your team,” said junior Lilianna Palumbo.

“I’ve wanted to be a Jill since I was so young, I used to go to the games dressed up in little Jills costumes, so having a former Jill as our coach is crazy,” said junior Alexa Neira.

Quinlan and the team — are hoping for another Super Bowl.

“Can we get that ride to the Super Bowl, it’s right there and I think it gives everybody a lot of hope.”