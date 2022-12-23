CHICAGO (WIVB) — The winter storm is not just affecting Western New York, but a large part of the rest of the country as well — including Chicago, where the Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

The Bears issued a release on what fans of both teams heading to Soldier Field can expect and how to “prepare like a Bear” — though some fans may prefer to fight windchill like a Bill.

Soldier Field will not be allowing the following at any lot during the tailgate:

firepits/open fires

tents

flags

deep fryers

any oil-based cooking or frying

any open flame

infrared panel or propane heaters

canopies

tethered blimps

balloons

oversized inflatables

The use of charcoal grills has also been discouraged due to winds, as the announcement advised to expect amendments to the list of banned items listed above on gameday. Battery-oerated clothing will be allowed, however fans cannot bring cardboard to stand or sit on .

Additionally, the following gates will be closed: 3, 5, 7, 12, 23, 50. For fans with tickets that say to enter at Gate 50, the Bears said to enter at gates 38, 45, or 47. Warming centers will be located at the Gate 31 Plaza behind Section 146 on the Service Level.

The team also said for fans to anticipate closures of some food and beverage vendors, but reminded fans to drink water, as cold-weather dehydration is possible. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available throughout the stadium and from in-seat vendors.

Starting two hours before the game, and extending until parking lots closed, fans can text (815) 880-1920 for assistance from Soldier Field personnel.

The Bears also encourage fans to visit this link for gameday policy info or download the Chicago Bears app for more updates as the Soldier Field crew tries to ensure gameday safety of all in attendance.

“While inclement weather can be a part of the full football game day experience, it is important for fans to be smart, stay warm with layers and safe during the duration of the game this Saturday,” the release said.

The Chicago Transit Authority will add extra service on routes #128 and #146.