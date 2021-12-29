“Go Bills” fantasy football team in the running to win $500K championship prize

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It seems like we always are telling you a story of how Bills Mafia have the most pride of any fan base. This story is no different.

A “Go Bills” fantasy football team, run by local fans, may win half a million dollars in the Fantasy Football Players Championship.

Two of the team’s managers Dom Baranyi and Nick Constantino joined us on News 4 at 7 to talk all about their journey.

