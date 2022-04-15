CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIVB) — A Hamburg family vacationing in South Carolina recently received something that further proves Bills Mafia is the best fanbase in the NFL.

The Reinagel family traveled to Charleston, SC this past week in their car, which has a Bills bumper sticker on it. On Wednesday night, they went out to dinner and parked the car in a paid parking spot. After dinner, they got back to the car and started to drive off, but realized there was something on their windshield. Philip Reinagel initially got upset, thinking it was a ticket, despite knowing he paid to park there.

But after retrieving the paper, they realized it was a $25 gift card to a local restaurant instead.

On the gift card was written, ‘Go Bills’ and ‘Go Sabres’

“You can go anywhere you want in the country, and you throw on a Bills hat (or) Bills shirt, or even the Sabres of course… the extensive community, Bills Mafia, we’re all just trying to be positive and let each other know that we exist and that we appreciate each other,” Philip said. “It’s an awesome thing.”

The family planned to use the gift card Thursday night, before coming back home.