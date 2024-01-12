ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow, wind, and cold temperatures could make travel impossible this weekend and will impact the Bills game on Sunday. So, once you’re at the game, what are the Bills organization and Highmark Stadium doing to keep the players — and you — safe?

It starts with tackling the snow itself.

“Leading into the game day, once the snow falls, we have a plan of snow removal of what we call brining the seats, where we spray a solution on the snow in the seats to help turn it into a much safer situation of slush,” said Andy Major, the Bills’ vice president of operations and guest experience.

The Bills on Friday requested additional snow shovelers starting at 10 p.m. Saturday night, with volunteers receiving $20 per hour and complimentary food. It’s just one of many steps to get the stadium ready.

“Anything we move from the stadium stands down to the field has to be removed. Once the tarp is off and the snow is removed off the field, any additional snow that might fall before kickoff, we may decide to use the tractors and the brushes to get that snow off like we’ve done in the past,” Major said.

Major also reminds fans that while getting the stadium ready is one thing, getting yourself prepared is more important.

Electric and battery powered clothing is now allowed to be worn into the game, adding a layer of protection for fans in the stadium.

“Now that we’re playing more games in January, the fans are looking for that to enhance their experience and to stay more comfortable,” Major said. “We said, ‘We need to do this, it’s time.'”

Cameron Flatt, a Steelers fan who traveled to Buffalo for the Wild Card game, told News 4 how he is preparing for conditions that aren’t accustomed in Western Pennsylvania.

“Hopefully, we’ll be around some fire and be able to maybe walk into a restaurant or a bar for a couple of minutes and warm up,” Flatt said. “But once you’re in the stadium, I got gloves, I got hand warmers. I’m doing everything I can on my end and just hope that Mother Nature kind of cooperates.”

Major, for his part, said the team isn’t going to argue with Mother Nature and will be ready for whatever wrinkles the weather throws its way.

“I would just assure everybody that there’s great communication, and we’re talking through this all the time until we actually kick off, hopefully on Sunday at 1 p.m.,” Major said.