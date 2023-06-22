BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With tickets for the Buffalo Bills’ overseas game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars now on sale, scammers are sure to take advantage of unsuspecting football fans.

Thursday morning on Wake Up, we were joined by Kat Schmieder from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), who shared some ways ticket buyers can make sure their purchases are legit.

There are plenty of red flags to look out for, like misspelled words on a website, or a URL that looks suspiciously close to a legitimate ticket vendor. Schmieder encourages fans to buy tickets right from the venue, or the Bills’ website, whenever possible.

If you want to know if a specific third-party seller is the real deal, you can look them up on the BBB website or their partner, the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

It doesn’t hurt, either, to look the company up on social media or other websites with reviews.

“Often, scam artists will link to Facebook.com instead of Facebook.com/THEIRCOMPANYNAME,” the BBB said. “If they do have social media accounts, check their activity and see if any other users have left reviews or voiced complaints. Also, look for typos and pixelated images. These mistakes are signs of a scammer, not a company that cares about their online presence.”

If you’re still not sure if your tickets are legit, you can bring them to the arena where the event is being held and have will call/customer service verify if your tickets are real or fake.

If you’re looking for more than tickets and planning a whole vacation, there are even more red flags to look out for. For one thing, Schmieder tells us that if something looks too good to be true, it probably is. An example is hearing you’ve won a free vacation; that’s probably not the case.

AAA is one of the local travel agencies offering packages for those looking to go to the London game. The BBB has a list of trusted travel agencies, like AAA, that people can book vacations through.

How about the method of payment? Schmieder encourages people to pay for tickets and trips with a credit card. Depending on the company, it gives you your best shot at getting your money back if anything goes wrong or plans change.

The BBB’s Scam Tracker is a useful tool for not only reporting scams (which the organization encourages), but looking up scams as well. Watch our full interview with Schmieder in the video below: