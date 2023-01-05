ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Bills fans came out to the Bills Store on Thursday, and many were hoping to get their hands on a Hamlin jersey.

Thursday morning, Hamlin’s teammate, Kaiir Elam tweeted that Hamlin is now awake after collapsing and suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game.

As Hamlin begins on the road to recovery, Bills fans continue to show their support for him and the team.

“Just to be able to feel like I’m doing something to make some sort of impact,” said Mandy Manzella, a Bills fan from Lancaster, as she explained why she’s looking to buy a Hamlin jersey.

Manzella had no luck finding a jersey at the store but plans on ordering her and her husband’s jerseys online. She plans on going to the game on Sunday to support not just the team, but the community behind the Bills as well.

“I feel like it’s going to be a rollercoaster of emotions, I feel like people are just going to be happy to be here to show our support to the team,” Manzella said.

Others are looking everywhere to find a Hamlin jersey.

Andrew Arond drove two hours from Horseheads, N.Y. to find jerseys for himself and his sons for the game. As a father who’s coached his sons’ flag football team for years now, he said watching the game with them on Monday was scary, and he hopes his family can show their support on Sunday.

“I have young boys who play small flag football, so it’s kind of scary for sure,” said Arond. “It’s kind of a life lesson for them, and we realize to take things day by day.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Bills are still scheduled to play against the Patriots Sunday at 1 pm in Orchard Park.