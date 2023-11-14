ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) — After having to endure yet another brutal loss, this time against the surging Denver Broncos, the Buffalo Bills are now looking for a new offensive coordinator. On Tuesday, in a whirlwind of events, the Bills kicked Ken Dorsey to the curb.

Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will serve as interim offensive coordinator in the meantime.

News 4 spoke to fans in Orchard Park about this shake up and whether or not they think it will help the team.

“I heard they let go of Ken Dorsey today, I think that’s a good way to go. Maybe things will turn around and I think they still have a chance to go to the playoffs,” said lifelong Bills fan Patty Smutek. “I wanted him fired a long time ago. I don’t think he was doing his job. I hope they find somebody better.”

Bills fan Tyler Butcher approved of the move but said blame shouldn’t be directed solely at the deposed offensive coordinator.

“I understand why they did it. They’re in a pressure cooker situation where changes have to be made to get the results they want to get,” said Bills fan Tyler Butcher. “I don’t think it all falls on his shoulders. There’s a lot of pieces to the puzzle. I think it’s a step that needed to be made. I guess we’ll see how it plays out long term, or short term really because they need to win now.”

Almost every fan News 4 spoke with, both on and off camera, were upset, sad and frustrated over the Bills’ Monday night loss against the Broncos.

“I know it’s a long season, but there were high expectations for the team going into this season this year and losing some of the games we’ve lost and how we’ve lost them has started to get a little frustrating,” Butcher said. “I have faith in the team long term but like Josh [Allen] said last night, the clock is ticking for this season.”

News 4 also caught up with Mark Ebeling, the owner of Danny’s South restaurant. He says the Bills’ performance affects business. He says business was slow last night at his restaurant and his parking lot, which is normally full of tailgaters, had dozens of empty spots.

“I want them to win obviously for the area and business for everybody. That’s a natural for me but if they lose, we all lose out here,” he said.