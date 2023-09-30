BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Have you tried “Buffalo Pepsi?”
In a now viral video posted by the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Josh Allen can be seen mixing the unusual combo of Pepsi and hot sauce, leading to the question: Is it actually good?
News 4’s Kelsey Anderson, Dave Greber, and Mike Doyle gave it a try and got some answers. Check out the News 4 at 10 crew’s before and after reactions and ratings:
Kelsey’s rating: 7.8/10
Dave’s rating: 1/10
Mike’s rating: 2/10
***
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.