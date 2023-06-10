BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Buffalo Bill will be on the cover of the Madden video game for the first time.

Josh Allen earned that honor, and he did so surrounded by members of Bills Mafia.

Months ago – a casting notice in Los Angeles caught the eye of some people.

“They were looking for real people that are real Bills fans. And I was like ‘I got to submit myself, i got to submit myself!'” said Deonna Dolac.

Dolac grew up in Buffalo. She says her love of the Bills came from her family, especially her grandmother. So she quickly put an audition tape together, decked out in Bills gear, pretending to cheer on her team. She got a spot in the shoot, alongside Kala Hooks, another Buffalo ex-pat in LA.

“I’m like ‘I have to get this audition. I’m from Buffalo, I’m a huge Bills fan. I have to get this audition. So when I was selected, I was amped,” Hooks said.

On the day of the shoot, the Bills fans selected had to sign NDAs. They also had no clue what the role was for. Regardless, they were happy to be there.

“Everybody’s smiling. ‘Where are you from? What part of Buffalo? It’s really cool because there’s so many people in LA and to find a group of people with a sense of belonging is a pretty amazing experience,” Dolac said.

It was a few hours on set later that the group’s emotions hit an all-time high when Allen walked in.

“They had so much fun. I had so much fun shooting it with them so props to those fans for being on the cover too. I think it’s the first time fans have been on the cover as well. I think that’s pretty special, especially with Bills Mafia. I think that the representation there is very valid, and it’s long overdue,” Allen said.

For months, the group had no insight as to what the shoot was for. It wasn’t until Wednesday they found out.

“I looked at my phone. A text message and my friend texted me like ‘you’re on Madden!’ I’m like what?” Hooks said.

Hooks was thrilled to see she was right in front, holding onto Allen’s arm mid-celebration.

“I looked at the picture, I paused. I wanted to scream but I was at work so I couldn’t scream. All the emotions were running through me,” she added.

Dolac spotted her arm on the cover.

“You don’t even see me, which is funny,” she said.

But both say the best part of the entire experience was to be part of Madden history, while also representing Bills fans near and far.

“To have, to actually have millions of people looking at you on the cover when they’re buying Madden, they’re looking at you so it’s just an amazing feeling,” Hooks said.

“To be out here on the West Coast, and to represent where I’m from – what an amazing opportunity,” Dolac said.

Madden 24 is set to be released in August.