BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thanks to some help from Josh Allen, a veteran of the U.S. Army will get to watch this year’s Super Bowl in person.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback tweeted Wednesday that Staff Sgt. Cory Geisler was picked for a trip for two to the big game. Allen worked with USAA and Veterans of Foreign Wars to make it happen.
USAA, an organization in service to military members and their families, is the official military appreciation sponsor of the NFL.
“Salute to Service is a year-round effort to Honor, Empower, and Connect our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families,” the Salute to Service website says. “USAA and the NFL encourage military appreciation through the Salute to Service effort.”
This year’s game, which takes place on February 13, will pit the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Latest Posts
- Josh Allen helping Army vet get to the Super Bowl
- WATCH: The Sororities of the Divine 9 come together to keep Buffalo thriving
- Winter Olympics: Journalism in a ‘bubble’
- Zucker resigns from CNN over undisclosed relationship
- New study puts Buffalo at #20 of cities in the U.S. for problems with potholes
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.