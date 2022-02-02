Josh Allen helping Army vet get to the Super Bowl

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thanks to some help from Josh Allen, a veteran of the U.S. Army will get to watch this year’s Super Bowl in person.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback tweeted Wednesday that Staff Sgt. Cory Geisler was picked for a trip for two to the big game. Allen worked with USAA and Veterans of Foreign Wars to make it happen.

USAA, an organization in service to military members and their families, is the official military appreciation sponsor of the NFL.

“Salute to Service is a year-round effort to Honor, Empower, and Connect our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families,” the Salute to Service website says. “USAA and the NFL encourage military appreciation through the Salute to Service effort.”

This year’s game, which takes place on February 13, will pit the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.