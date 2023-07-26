BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As a star quarterback in the NFL, Josh Allen is no stranger to interactions with adoring fans. But with the help of an unselfish older brother, the Bills QB gave one young fan a moment she’ll never forget.

Wednesday morning, as Bills fans gathered in Rochester amid the first day of the team’s training camp at St. John Fisher University, Allen left the practice field to be greeted by a group of young fans looking for autographs and photos with the two-time Pro Bowler.

In a moment captured by photographers on scene, a boy named Mason can be heard asking Allen to stop over so he can ask a question. Though the video shows the fan holding a permanent marker in one hand, he was not seeking Allen’s autograph. Instead, Mason told Allen, “My sister loves you. Can you please tell her something?”

Without skipping a beat, the former MVP finalist flashed a smile and walked over to the horde of youngsters and confirmed which one among the crowd was the fan’s sister, Sophia. After pausing to grant a few other requests for photos and signatures, Allen gave Sophia a hug. The young girl was overcome with emotion.

A video shared later by the Bills lingered on the starstruck fan in the aftermath of the hug. Hyping up the “Josh Allen effect,” the team video shows Sophia crying tears of joy and disbelief as she clutched the blue No. 17 jersey the star signed for her.

Photographer James P. McCoy captured the moment for News 4. See the photos in the gallery below.

Step 1: The boy asks Allen for a favor. (James P. McCoy / WIVB) Step 2: Allen hugs a starstruck fan (James P. McCoy / WIVB Step 3: Allen signs the fan’s jersey (James P. McCoy / WIVB) Step 4: That. Just. Happened. (James P. McCoy / WIVB) Step 5: Day made. (James P. McCoy / WIVB)