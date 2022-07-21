BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the death of Josh Allen’s grandmother during the Bills’ 2020 season, fans of the team came in strong with support, resulting in the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

By the end of the Bills’ AFC Championship game that season, more than $1 million had been donated to the Patricia Allen Fund by tens of thousands of fans. Since then, donations have surpassed $3 million.

Buffalo’s starting quarterback has visited Oishei plenty of times since beginning his NFL career here in 2018. But on Wednesday, he got to take a closer look at how donations to the fund have impacted local kids.

One of the things Allen was able to check out was the pediatric trauma bay, for which Oishei was able to purchase new x-ray equipment. Allen was also able to see the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and learn how the Patricia Allen Fund is helping enhance that.

“Because of the Patricia Allen Fund, our children and mothers will have access to the absolute best care in the only hospital in WNY solely dedicated to the health and well-being of women and children,” Dr. Stephen Turkovich, Oishei’s chief medical officer, said.

Along with purchasing equipment, Oishei says donations have gone toward training staff and supporting care that may not be reimbursed by insurance.

After it was revealed to him this past October, Allen was once again able to visit the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing during his Wednesday visit.

Next week, training camp for the Bills returns to St. John Fisher College. You can find the schedule here. If you’d like to make a donation to the Patricia Allen Fund, click or tap here.