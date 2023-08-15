BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Bills season quickly approaching, fans will have another opportunity to pay tribute to the team’s star quarterback Josh Allen — while also supporting a cause close to the two-time NFL MVP nominee’s heart.

Allen announced on X Tuesday that Josh’s Jaqs, his limited edition cereal collaboration with Pittsburgh-based company PLB Sports & Entertainment, is again hitting shelves across Western New York for its fourth year. The previous three editions of the cereal have already netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to Allen’s charity of choice, Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Out of the many athletes with which PLBSE has launched cereals, Bills quarterbacks have outsold them all. When the company released its third edition of Josh’s Jaqs last year, founder Ty Ballou told News 4 that the cereal was only the second collaboration in PLBSE history to live beyond a second release. The other? Former Bills quarterback Doug Flutie’s “Flutie Flakes,” which had an initial goal of selling 10,000 boxes and instead surpassed 3 million.

For context, Ballou said it’s “very rare” for an athlete’s PLBSE product — previous collaborations include Rob Gronkowski, Patrick Mahomes and John Cena — to make it to a second edition.

“You have the greatest fanbase, I think, on the planet,” Ballou told News 4 last year. “And I mean that in all sincerity. … Without the success of Bills fans and Flutie Flakes, I don’t know if my business has success.”

For years, Allen has made it a point to support Oishei. After his grandmother, Patricia Allen, passed away during the Bills’ 2020 season, fans flooded the hospital’s coffers, with many donating in $17 increments to honor the quarterback’s jersey number.

The explosion of donations resulted in the establishment of the Patricia Allen Fund, which has raised millions of dollars for the children’s hospital.

In addition to Josh’s Jaqs, Allen and PLSBE teamed up to create “JA’s 17 Blend Coffee,” a medium-roast coffee with proceeds also benefitting Oishei. In January, PLBSE announced that the two products raised $120,000, on top of the $100,000 the company had already donated in November 2022.

According to Allen’s post, Josh’s Jaqs can be purchased at Wegmans and Tops locations as well as at Oishei and on PLBSE’s website.

Editor’s note: The video in the player above previously aired on News 4 on Sept. 8, 2022.