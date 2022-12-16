BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More lake effect snow is on the way. During the last big blast a few weeks back, so much came down in Orchard Park that the Bills game had to be moved to Detroit.

Luckily, quarterback Josh Allen was able to make it there, too, with a little help from his neighbors. We spoke with one of them Friday morning.

Marc Braun tells us he’s ready to help Allen again if the snow traps him inside before the Bills battle the Dolphins this Saturday.

“As a Bills Mafia member, we’re always ready,” Braun told us. Watch the full interview in the video above.

