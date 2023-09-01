ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want Josh Allen’s truck? No, really, you can have it.

West Herr has decided to give away the Bills quarterback’s former ride — a 2019 Ford F150 Raptor. Not only did Allen previously own it, he’s autographed it, too.

From September 1 through October 16, those interested in putting their name in the hat can enter for a chance at winning the vehicle once per day on West Herr’s website.

“Everyone on Team West Herr is a massive Josh Allen fan, so we are very excited to have the opportunity to give away Josh’s Truck to one lucky fan,” West Herr Marketing Director Matt Lasher said.

In addition to entering, contest participants also have the opportunity to make a donation to Oishei Children’s Hospital’s Patricia Allen Fund, named for Josh’s late grandmother.

And hey, if you win and you don’t want the truck, you can take home $100,000 instead.