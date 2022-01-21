Kansas City’s “Taps on Main” isn’t shy about Bills pride

Bills Mafia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re down in Kansas City for the Bills’ playoff game this weekend, you don’t have to look far to find some fellow fans.

Taps on Main opened three years ago, and it’s based on the flavors of western New York. It exists thanks to a guy with roots in the City of Tonawanda.

Barry Tower left western New York in 1968, but he didn’t leave our famous food behind. Hear from him and his sons in the video above.

