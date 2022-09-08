SANTA MONICA, Calif. (WIVB) — It’s going to be a big night for Bills fans, as the regular season kicks off in Los Angeles against 2021 Super Bowl Champions, the Rams.

As you know, you can find a Bills fan just about anywhere, even in L.A! We had a chance to chat with Eric Holmberg, the president of the Los Angeles Bills Backers of Santa Monica.

He shared his excitement for tonight’s game and told us about they tailgate they’ve got planned out in California. Hear from Holmberg in the video above.